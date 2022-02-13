The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN) Insider Nicholas Macpherson GCB Purchases 5,000 Shares

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN) insider Nicholas Macpherson GCB acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 501 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £25,050 ($33,874.24).

Shares of LON:SAIN opened at GBX 503 ($6.80) on Friday. The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. has a 52 week low of GBX 435 ($5.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 548 ($7.41). The stock has a market capitalization of £884.78 million and a P/E ratio of 5.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 521.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 517.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a GBX 3.38 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.18. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Scottish American Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.12%.

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

