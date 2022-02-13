The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.38 Per Share

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN) announced a dividend on Friday, February 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.38 ($0.05) per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.18. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SAIN opened at GBX 503 ($6.80) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30. The company has a market capitalization of £884.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 521.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 517.23. Scottish American Investment has a 12 month low of GBX 435 ($5.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 548 ($7.41).

In other Scottish American Investment news, insider Nicholas Macpherson GCB purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 501 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £25,050 ($33,874.24).

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

