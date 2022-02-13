The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,200 shares, a growth of 737.6% from the January 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 69.1 days.

The Star Entertainment Group stock remained flat at $$2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. The Star Entertainment Group has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $2.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49.

Get The Star Entertainment Group alerts:

The Star Entertainment Group Company Profile

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates integrated resorts in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. It owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Star Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Star Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.