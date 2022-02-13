The Unite Group’s (UTG) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

The Unite Group (LON:UTG)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($16.23) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.59% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UTG. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on The Unite Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.58) to GBX 1,350 ($18.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($18.26) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,240 ($16.77) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.90) to GBX 1,200 ($16.23) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.90) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,265 ($17.11).
Shares of UTG stock opened at GBX 1,020.50 ($13.80) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.33. The Unite Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 927 ($12.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.90). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,062.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,114.17. The company has a market cap of £4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.83.
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
