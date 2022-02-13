The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $149.47 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $271.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.34 and a 200-day moving average of $164.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.62.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

