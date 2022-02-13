TheStreet Lowers Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) from a b rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RDWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Radware in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Radware from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radware from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Radware alerts:

Shares of Radware stock opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 90.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.81. Radware has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $42.19.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Radware will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Radware by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,116,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,798,000 after purchasing an additional 35,151 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radware by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,567,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,290,000 after buying an additional 70,621 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Radware by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,994,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,048,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Radware by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,842,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,738,000 after buying an additional 860,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radware by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,794,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,707,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.