Third Point LLC Buys New Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,812,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,115,000. Third Point LLC owned 1.92% of Jackson Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at $282,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $9,025,453.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Derek G. Kirkland purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $247,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of JXN stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.71. Jackson Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JXN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

