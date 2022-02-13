Third Point LLC Decreases Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Third Point LLC lowered its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies makes up approximately 1.6% of Third Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Third Point LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $299,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 185.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 170,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,166,000 after acquiring an additional 370,592 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.9% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 194.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,214,000 after buying an additional 57,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $300.77 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.28 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $336.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.32.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total value of $684,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,071,163 shares of company stock worth $707,190,408. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.