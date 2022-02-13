Third Point LLC Takes Position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,000. Third Point LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Inogen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Inogen by 4.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Inogen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Inogen by 3.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,591 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Inogen by 3.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Inogen by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Inogen alerts:

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $30.77 on Friday. Inogen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $82.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.22 million, a PE ratio of 62.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.