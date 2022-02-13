Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.55.

Shares of TRI opened at $102.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $80.16 and a 12 month high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 11,385.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 171.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 21.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thomson Reuters (TRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.