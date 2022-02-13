Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,194 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.9% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Apple by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after acquiring an additional 237,361 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Apple by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $425,686,000 after acquiring an additional 317,253 shares during the period. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $168.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.67 and a 200 day moving average of $157.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.10.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

