Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $23.520-$23.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.16 billion-$17.16 billion.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tokyo Electron from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of TOELY opened at $120.25 on Friday. Tokyo Electron has a twelve month low of $92.13 and a twelve month high of $149.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.06.
About Tokyo Electron
Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.
