Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.91.

TOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

NYSE:TOL opened at $54.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.45. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $49.79 and a 1-year high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total transaction of $36,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285. Corporate insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,269,000 after buying an additional 589,777 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,203,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,707,000 after purchasing an additional 59,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,343,000 after purchasing an additional 293,461 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,938,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,114,000 after purchasing an additional 54,703 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,995,000 after purchasing an additional 181,342 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

