TOMS Capital Investment Management LP Invests $29.42 Million in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 184,151 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,416,000. Five9 accounts for 1.7% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.27% of Five9 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 176.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 644.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 37.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Five9 in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the third quarter worth about $95,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of Five9 stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.73. 890,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.24. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.37 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -155.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.84.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $2,068,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total transaction of $456,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,122 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.