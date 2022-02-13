Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Given New C$126.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TIH. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Toromont Industries to C$126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. ATB Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$122.20.

Shares of TSE:TIH opened at C$114.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$9.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of C$87.85 and a 52 week high of C$115.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$109.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$108.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

In related news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.25, for a total value of C$566,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at C$234,427.50. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.00, for a total value of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,265,000. Insiders sold 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $756,418 in the last ninety days.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

