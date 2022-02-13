Transcodium Price Tops $0.0114 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 45.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Transcodium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Transcodium has traded 81.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Transcodium has a total market cap of $977,269.38 and approximately $2,239.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00037986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00106121 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

