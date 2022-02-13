Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Short Interest Down 75.2% in January

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2022

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a drop of 75.2% from the January 15th total of 93,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

TVPKF stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.97. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $22.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.