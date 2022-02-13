Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Short Interest Down 75.2% in January

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a drop of 75.2% from the January 15th total of 93,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

TVPKF stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.97. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $22.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

