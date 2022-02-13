TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 902,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,432 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $35,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 890.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4,095.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TreeHouse Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

NYSE:THS opened at $35.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.56. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.