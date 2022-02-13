Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 17,878 Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 8.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace in the second quarter worth approximately $894,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace in the third quarter worth approximately $317,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 13.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 30,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 1.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKE stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.76. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.95 million, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 6.61%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

