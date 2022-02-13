Trexquant Investment LP Buys 227 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 368,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,565,000 after buying an additional 36,242 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter worth $2,288,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,856,000 after purchasing an additional 31,567 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 11.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 264,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,623,000 after purchasing an additional 27,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,514,000 after purchasing an additional 25,207 shares during the last quarter. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $69.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.85. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $75.20.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

