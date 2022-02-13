Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Position in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,801,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,004 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,231,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,417,000. Bruce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,925,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 136,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amryt Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amryt Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of AMYT opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $620.44 million, a PE ratio of -20.21 and a beta of -0.33. Amryt Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

About Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

