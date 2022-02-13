Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stake in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) by 8.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in BTRS were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BTRS by 82.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,577,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322,998 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BTRS by 14.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,532,000 after purchasing an additional 750,255 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BTRS by 20.4% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,096,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,589,000 after purchasing an additional 694,870 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its stake in shares of BTRS by 15.6% during the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 3,258,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,126,000 after purchasing an additional 440,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP increased its stake in shares of BTRS by 33.3% during the third quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,920,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BTRS alerts:

BTRS stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.12. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $956.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.37.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Juli Spottiswood acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 34,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $235,200.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 111,000 shares of company stock worth $770,478.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

BTRS Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.