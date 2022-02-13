Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $227,000 Investment in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Shares of CRSR stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $44.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.81.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $510.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRSR. Macquarie reduced their price target on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corsair Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.