Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 351 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $639.67.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $534.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 1.01. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $400.01 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $566.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $609.59.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 220.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

