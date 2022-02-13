Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 32,585 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDEV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.35.

CDEV stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $8.73.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $135,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

