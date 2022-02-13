Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trinseo in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinseo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

TSE stock opened at $57.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.35. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $44.20 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

In other Trinseo news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $1,129,372.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp bought a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth $1,652,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,189,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,418,000 after buying an additional 904,287 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

