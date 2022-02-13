Truist Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Performance Food Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the food distribution company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.11.

NYSE PFGC opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.67. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

In other news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $51,242.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $202,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,624 shares of company stock valued at $737,227 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,072 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

