TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Short Interest Update

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 141.0% from the January 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

TC opened at $2.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39. TuanChe has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.24.

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter. TuanChe had a negative return on equity of 31.01% and a negative net margin of 19.27%.

TuanChe Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the operation of an omni-channel automotive marketplace. It offers auto shows, group-purchase facilitation, and virtual dealership services. The company was founded by Wei Wen and Jian Chen Sun in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

