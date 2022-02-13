TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Needham & Company LLC

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $39.10 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TuSimple from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.49.

Shares of TuSimple stock opened at $16.47 on Thursday. TuSimple has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average of $34.54.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 13,172.03%. The business had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. Equities research analysts predict that TuSimple will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 8,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $289,113.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $43,361.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,631 shares of company stock valued at $676,065.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSP. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in TuSimple during the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in TuSimple during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,450,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

