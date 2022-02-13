Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Cut to $455.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $510.00 to $455.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TWLO. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $393.64.

NYSE TWLO opened at $190.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio has a 52 week low of $172.61 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.11.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.74. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,043 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.93, for a total transaction of $318,041.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.78, for a total value of $4,266,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,944 shares of company stock valued at $17,879,147. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 81.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greycroft LP bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

