Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $69.00 at JMP Securities

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.03.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $35.29 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $32.81 and a 52-week high of $61.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.88. The firm has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,044 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $198,847,000 after acquiring an additional 503,371 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,759,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $123,630,000 after acquiring an additional 634,567 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,517 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,107 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 485,932 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $21,769,000 after acquiring an additional 33,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.3% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 658,271 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,491,000 after acquiring an additional 145,291 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

