UBS Group Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €71.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €71.00 ($81.61) target price on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($72.41) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($80.46) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($82.76) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($65.52) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bechtle currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €94.50 ($108.62).

Shares of Bechtle stock opened at €47.07 ($54.10) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. Bechtle has a twelve month low of €49.15 ($56.49) and a twelve month high of €69.56 ($79.95). The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion and a PE ratio of 25.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €57.66 and a 200 day moving average price of €72.94.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

