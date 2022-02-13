UBS Group Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €120.00 Price Target

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) has been given a €120.00 ($137.93) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($166.67) price target on Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($183.91) target price on Siltronic in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Oddo Bhf set a €165.00 ($189.66) target price on Siltronic in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($155.17) price objective on Siltronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($166.67) target price on Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

WAF opened at €112.00 ($128.74) on Friday. Siltronic has a 52-week low of €53.00 ($60.92) and a 52-week high of €153.20 ($176.09). The business’s fifty day moving average is €129.95 and its 200-day moving average is €134.63.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

