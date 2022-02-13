UBS Group Reiterates €33.00 Price Target for Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) received a €33.00 ($37.93) price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €30.10 ($34.60) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($32.76) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($40.23) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($22.99) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($45.98) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €32.96 ($37.89).

Shares of ETR:SZG opened at €34.76 ($39.95) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €31.71 and a 200-day moving average of €30.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.76. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of €21.17 ($24.33) and a 52-week high of €37.12 ($42.67).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

