Ultra Market Cap Reaches $292.99 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002453 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $292.99 million and $3.98 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,235.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.44 or 0.00787098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.91 or 0.00222357 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00011575 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00022976 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001571 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,752,124 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

