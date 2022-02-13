Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) will announce sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the highest is $1.47 billion. Under Armour reported sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year sales of $5.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.46.

Shares of NYSE:UAA traded down $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,761,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,122,814. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.00. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,531,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,255,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,189 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,781,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,180,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,504,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,539,000 after purchasing an additional 761,586 shares during the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

