UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 558,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $118,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in UniFirst by 692.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in UniFirst during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UniFirst during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UniFirst by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UNF shares. StockNews.com downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $97,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,629 shares of company stock valued at $327,898 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst stock opened at $178.79 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $176.27 and a fifty-two week high of $258.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.44.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 15.98%.

UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

