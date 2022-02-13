uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on QURE. StockNews.com raised uniQure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair started coverage on uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut uniQure from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.38.

uniQure stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. uniQure has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average is $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $777.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 3,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $71,452.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $197,308.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,157 shares of company stock valued at $722,636 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 489.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in uniQure by 3.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in uniQure by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in uniQure by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in uniQure by 4.9% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

