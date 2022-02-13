United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UFCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised United Fire Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Fire Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.33.

UFCS stock opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.68. United Fire Group has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $36.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFCS. CWM LLC bought a new stake in United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the third quarter worth $176,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 99,614.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

