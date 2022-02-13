United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

Analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.86.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $203.57 on Friday. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $155.71 and a 1-year high of $218.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $617,894.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $1,200,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,577 shares of company stock worth $10,314,460 over the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

