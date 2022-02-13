Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 44,341 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,481,110 shares.The stock last traded at $11.67 and had previously closed at $11.59.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.67 and a beta of 0.99.
About Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT)
Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.
