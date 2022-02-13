Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 44,341 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,481,110 shares.The stock last traded at $11.67 and had previously closed at $11.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

