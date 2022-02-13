Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Sells $67,454.00 in Stock

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $67,454.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $28.62 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.02.

A number of research analysts have commented on UNVR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,338,000 after acquiring an additional 87,109 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,319,000 after acquiring an additional 412,798 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,012,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,703,000 after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

