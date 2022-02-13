UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Short Interest Up 271.4% in January

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 271.4% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of UOLGY stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.10. UOL Group has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $24.63.
UOL Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UOL Group (UOLGY)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for UOL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UOL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.