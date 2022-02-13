UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Short Interest Up 271.4% in January

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 271.4% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of UOLGY stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.10. UOL Group has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $24.63.

UOL Group Company Profile

UOL Group Ltd. engages in the investments in properties, subsidiaries, associated companies, and listed and unlisted securities. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services. The Property Development segment refers to the development of properties for sale.

