Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Upwork updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.110 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.080 EPS.

UPWK opened at $25.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.30. Upwork has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -102.36 and a beta of 1.87.

In other Upwork news, insider Thomas Layton sold 68,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $3,191,839.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $31,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,875 shares of company stock worth $5,176,238 over the last 90 days. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Upwork stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on UPWK. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, assumed coverage on Upwork in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

