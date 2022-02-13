Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s share price was down 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.43 and last traded at $28.43. Approximately 30,672 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,068,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on URBN shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.79.
The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.03.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $1,034,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 27.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 193,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 41,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $251,351,000 after acquiring an additional 396,575 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 6.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $2,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.
About Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
