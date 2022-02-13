Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s share price was down 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.43 and last traded at $28.43. Approximately 30,672 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,068,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on URBN shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.79.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.03.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $1,034,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 27.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 193,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 41,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $251,351,000 after acquiring an additional 396,575 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 6.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $2,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.