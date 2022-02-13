USDX Market Capitalization Reaches $632,827.72 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 13th. During the last week, USDX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008280 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00009960 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000509 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000072 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About USDX

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

