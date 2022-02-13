UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Major Shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc Acquires 35,872 Shares

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 35,872 shares of UserTesting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $304,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 99,039 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $852,725.79.

On Monday, February 7th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 81,177 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $624,251.13.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 234,746 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,591,577.88.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 1,021,249 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $6,260,256.37.

NYSE USER opened at $8.61 on Friday. UserTesting Inc has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.74.

USER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.

About UserTesting

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

