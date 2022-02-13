Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Stake Boosted by Warburg Pincus LLC

Warburg Pincus LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,282,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,883,495 shares during the period. Uxin accounts for 2.8% of Warburg Pincus LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Warburg Pincus LLC owned approximately 11.13% of Uxin worth $113,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Uxin in the first quarter worth $9,445,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uxin in the second quarter worth $756,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uxin by 18.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uxin in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uxin by 125.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,496 shares during the last quarter. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uxin alerts:

UXIN stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. Uxin Limited has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.25.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.69 million during the quarter.

About Uxin

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UXIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.