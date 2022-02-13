Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts predict that Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Vacasa’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.18). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vacasa will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vacasa.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VCSA shares. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vacasa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $519,780,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,651,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

VCSA stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. Vacasa has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

