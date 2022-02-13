Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 35,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $386,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 220,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,219,000 after buying an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.9% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VIGI stock opened at $79.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.66. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $77.68 and a twelve month high of $93.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $5.397 per share. This represents a $21.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.